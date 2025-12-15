Sunrise New Energy Signs New Order to Supply 3,000 Tons of Anode Materials to Xiaolu Lithium, Valued at USD 11 Million

DOVER, USA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has signed an anode material supply agreement with Xiaolu Lithium, a manufacturer of sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries. Pursuant to the agreement, Sunrise is expected to supply approximately 3,000 tons of anode materials to Xiaolu Lithium beginning in 2026, with an estimated total contract value of approximately USD 11 million. The supplied products are designed for high-rate discharge applications, delivering strong power performance for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as energy storage and other high-performance battery use cases, and are expected to provide a new source of revenue growth for the Company.

Founded in 2019, Xiaolu Lithium focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries. Its core products are widely used in power batteries, power tools, smart home devices, energy storage systems, and UAV applications requiring high instantaneous power output. Xiaolu Lithium’s products have been exported to more than 30 countries, including Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Sunrise stated that the execution of this order reflects continued recognition by downstream battery manufacturers of the Company’s technological capabilities and product reliability in anode materials for high-rate discharge lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, particularly in demanding applications such as UAVs, power tools, and advanced energy storage systems. As sodium-ion batteries continue to gain broader adoption across energy storage, high-power tools, and emerging application scenarios, the Company expects to further expand shipment volumes through deeper collaboration with high-quality customers.

Looking ahead, Sunrise will continue to leverage its R&D expertise, large-scale manufacturing capabilities, and customer service experience in anode materials to actively capture market opportunities in high-power and high-performance battery applications, further diversify its customer base, and support the Company’s steady and sustainable growth.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

Forward-looking statement

