Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Florida by Inc. magazine in its “Inc. 5000: Regionals: Florida” list for 2021 for the second year in row. CentralReach was ranked No. 52 on this year’s list, an annual ranking of the 250 fastest growing private companies in Florida.



The healthcare technology company, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes.



The regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.



“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Florida,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “This recognition is a testament to the mission-driven effort put forth by the CentralReach team to achieve exceptional results and significant growth year after year. Congrats to the entire CentralReach team on this accolade and for their hard work in helping CentralReach become one of the fastest growing companies in Florida.”



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas – Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orland – brought in the highest revenue overall.



About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more.



Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence.

