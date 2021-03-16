Practice More Than Doubles in Size Since Joining the Firm Five Years Ago

Chicago, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Seth Lamden has joined the firm’s Chicago office as a partner in the Insurance Recovery group. Seth’s addition brings the nationally celebrated practice to nearly 35 attorneys—a group that has more than doubled in size since joining Blank Rome five years ago when the firm welcomed more than 100 attorneys from Dickstein Shapiro, including 14 insurance recovery attorneys, as well as recently adding a prominent insurance recovery team in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Seth brings to the practice 20-plus years of helping policyholders understand and enforce their rights to coverage. Seth joins Blank Rome from Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth to the firm as we celebrate the growth of our insurance recovery team and the Chicago office,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Nearly two years ago, we opened the doors of our Chicago office with four partners and a commitment to expanding our depth, breadth, and capabilities in the region to serve our clients at the highest levels. With Seth’s addition, we now have 10 attorneys in Chicago and bring our premier Insurance Recovery practice to the Midwest—a great market for insurance recovery services.”

Seth has advised policyholders on insurance issues in many industries over the years, including: construction (contractors, design professionals, and developers); real estate; managed care; financial services; energy; professional services (law firms, insurance brokers, and healthcare providers); hospitality; and product manufacturing, among others. He helps policyholders avoid disputes with their insurers by counseling them through the insurance buying process to ensure that their policies have favorable terms and in presenting claims to their insurers.

When coverage disputes cannot be avoided, Seth represents policyholders in litigation and negotiation. He has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds on behalf of policyholders in connection with a broad array of claims and losses, such as: consumer class actions; professional liability claims; environmental claims; course-of- construction property damage and delay claims; construction defect claims; toxic tort claims; product liability claims; directors and officers liability claims; employment practices claims; ERISA fiduciary liability claims; property damage; cyber losses; and business interruption losses.

“We are delighted to welcome Seth as we strategically expand our Insurance Recovery group, both in size and consistent with our strong culture of building a collaborative team of leading insurance recovery professionals,” said James R. Murray, Partner and Chair of the Insurance Recovery practice group. “Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused extraordinary changes across every industry and market, and therefore the needs of our clients are continuously shifting. To meet those needs, we are strategically growing our group’s service offerings and capabilities. Seth is known for offering strategic advice to his clients on managing risk and maximizing insurance recovery—two areas of counsel that are critical to our clients at this pivotal time.”

“Blank Rome’s leading insurance policyholder practice is known for its depth of legal experience, strong national footprint, and sophisticated legal representation, and I am excited to contribute to a team that is dedicated to resolving cutting-edge insurance disputes,” said Lamden. “I also look forward to contributing to the strategic growth of the firm’s Insurance Recovery practice, in the Midwest and beyond, and drawing upon the firm’s strong industry teams and practices across the country to support my clients.”

Recognized for his dedication to insurance recovery law, Seth was named a fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel, an honorary organization of the country's top insurance coverage lawyers. He is also the incoming chair of the Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee of the American Bar Association’s Tort, Trial & Insurance Practice Section. Furthermore, Seth is sought after for his commentary on insurance coverage issues, having spoken at many industry events and authoring dozens of articles and nine book chapters on issues related to insurance recovery.

Seth earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from UIC John Marshall Law School, and his B.A. from Brandeis University.

