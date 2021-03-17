BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announces that Ryan Winter, Global Technical Sales Manager, and John Boatman, Operations Manager, TrackIt, have been named Pros to Know for 2021 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.



This award recognizes outstanding individuals whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

John Boatman serves as the Operations Manager for Command Alkon’s telematics and workforce management solution, TrackIt. Many of his operations are for internal purposes, but everything that John does directly correlates with the customer’s experience with the solution. John works to promote collaboration and communication amongst all teams working with TrackIt. This way, those with customer-facing roles can share knowledge and information from the field so that he and his team can be more responsive to customer needs and in a better position to drive value to their usage of the product.

Ryan Winter is a 19-year veteran of the building materials industry and currently serves as a Global Technical Sales Manager at Command Alkon, working directly with the TrackIt solution. He takes a consultative sales approach with his customers to determine new ways that they can experience success. He uses his expertise to define and evaluate areas in their logistics operations where they could implement new processes and function to improve, as well as helping them to understand different ways to perform the functions that they have more productively.

Visit http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About Command Alkon

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for heavy work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8937fdd0-9b3a-4a65-8d8d-6f584a0321d4