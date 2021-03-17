The hackathon brings together bright minds to solve some of today’s most challenging ministry problems



REDMOND, Wash., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support Code for the Kingdom Seattle in a hackathon event March 19-20. The virtual event, themed digital transformation, brings together bright entrepreneurs and technologists to use their talents to build new tools and technology to help tackle some of the challenges churches face today.

Code for the Kingdom hosts hackathons globally throughout the year. Their mission meets at the intersection of faith and technology, aligning with Pushpay’s goal to help foster a connection between these two industries. Developers, church workers and leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, nonprofits, and anyone else interested in using their skills to ideate and build ways to support their community and churches are welcome to apply to participate. The event will kick off with one minute pitches from participants who have an idea or problem to solve, then, remaining participants will choose what team to join. The rest of the evening is spent working to develop solutions, before ultimately presenting to a panel of judges.

“Code for the Kingdom brings together amazingly talented individuals that represent the future of developers within the faith sector,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “As technology becomes more embedded in our day-to-day lives, we are eager to partner with organizations in our community to help drive innovation, and feel it’s vital to support these types of opportunities amidst a time of digital transformation within the Church.”

In light of the global pandemic, technology adoption was accelerated by many churches. Last year, the Barna Group reported that a quarter of U.S. pastors (26%) surveyed during March 20-23, shortly after social distancing began, said their greatest priority for their church was putting technology solutions in place. As it’s becoming increasingly more important for churches to adopt a digital strategy, Pushpay not only strives to deliver direct tools and solutions for customers, but is actively seeking opportunities to be involved in innovative technology initiatives alongside organizations such as Code for the Kingdom.

“As adoption of technology was fast-tracked this past year, encouraging innovation has never been more vital,” said Christopher Lim, Founder of Code for the Kingdom. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have Pushpay as one of our sponsors for this year’s event. As a leading company in the faith sector, they were a natural fit to be part of our hackathon. Pushpay’s vision for the future of technology in the Church aligns with our goal this year of encouraging digital transformation.”

Pushpay’s sponsorship will provide financial support for the organizers to host a successful event. To sign up for this year’s Code for the Kingdom, view this link . To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Code for the Kingdom

Code for the Kingdom is a weekend hackathon and ongoing ecosystem where global issues are tackled from a Christian perspective. The sixth Seattle Code for the Kingdom hackathon builds upon the success of the previous hackathons, as well as the 2015 Global hackathon and previous regional hackathons, which have already gathered over 3500 technologists to create over 330 projects to do good. This largest ever global faith-inspired tech collaboration will continue to activate technologists and other creative people to give their skills and some time as their contribution to the mission field, and it will also leverage the skills and insights of entrepreneurs, designers, and technologists to foster an entrepreneurial culture with Christian values.