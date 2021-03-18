South Jordan, Utah, USA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, cloud contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced its Frost & Sullivan study distinguishing CallTower as an innovator of technology with its Native Teams Direct Routing Turnkey Business solution. Frost & Sullivan highlights CallTower in its visual white paper with comprehensive evaluating guidance on how to select a trusted partner.

This in-depth analysis of Microsoft Teams customization and deployment, backed by Frost & Sullivan research, evaluates and illustrates business value.

“We are currently in an environment where businesses need to thrive in hybrid workspaces,” explained Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “With CallTower’s longstanding track record of supporting call control environments for end-user organizations across industries and sizes, they are well-suited to meet these requirements. CallTower stands out among providers with their Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing turnkey offering and their forward approach to identifying key UCaaS, CCaaS and device integrations that streamline processes in today’s hybrid business environment.”

The Frost & Sullivan Study, titled, “ Customize your Microsoft Teams Deployment to Maximize Business Value ,” details:

Evolving Cloud Service Value Propositions

Mapping Your Cloud Migration Journey

Realities of Unintended Complexities // Hybrid Workplaces

Microsoft Teams at the Forefront of the Industry

CallTower Teams Direct Routing enhances Teams call control, drives network efficiencies and improves performance quality

“We built our Native Teams Direct Routing solution for a distributed workforce to thrive and collaborate effectively, keeping our customers, their vendors and employees connected,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are thrilled with Frost & Sullivan’s study of our customized Native Teams turnkey solution. Our Five9 Contact Center and Poly partnerships, as well as crucial business integrations like SMS, CRM and Teams voice enablement of GCC High (government contractors in Azure), empower businesses to succeed in today and tomorrow’s new hybrid workplace and easily connect.”

About Frost & Sullivan

For the past 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with corporations, cities, governments, and the investor communities to identify, prioritize, and execute on new business opportunities powering clients toward a future shaped by growth.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Office 365, Cisco® HCS, Cisco® Webex, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three Cloud Contact Center solutions, including Five9 for business customers.

