CallTower Secures Top Spot as 2025 North American UCaaS Leader on Frost Radar

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud communications, announced its recognition as the top-ranked provider on the 2025 North American Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Radar by Frost & Sullivan, solidifying its position as the industry’s leading innovator and trusted partner. This marks CallTower’s sixth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor, solidifying its position as one of the most reliable and innovative communication providers in the market.

In the 2025 Frost Radar™: North American UCaaS Market report, CallTower achieved an advanced position on the quadrant scale compared to previous years. CallTower has maintained a Leader Quadrant position for five consecutive years and this year achieved the top, pole-position ranking on the Radar. A link to the full Frost Radar report is available here. This upward movement underscores CallTower’s long-standing leadership, sustained commitment to customer satisfaction, continued expansion of its global voice capabilities, and the ongoing diversification of its UCaaS and CCaaS portfolio to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

“CallTower achieved top scores for both growth and innovation in Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Frost Radar,” said Frost & Sullivan VP and Senior Fellow Elka Popova, “reflecting its strong multi-platform UCaaS strategy and global expansion. Its portfolio alignment with market trends—including AI-powered contact center capabilities, mobile-first solutions, and lifecycle management tools—underscores its leadership in a rapidly evolving communications landscape.”

CallTower’s strengthened ranking is supported by the company’s strategic investments in platform resiliency, global coverage, secure voice networks, and an extensive suite of key business integrations that bring added value and flexibility to customers. This includes enhanced integration capabilities across Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, CT Cloud, and enterprise-grade contact center (CCaaS) platforms, enabling a broad range of connected applications that streamline workflows, simplify management, and unify communication channels. Its dedication to providing seamless migration paths, white-glove implementation, and award-winning support continues to set a new standard for excellence in unified communications.

“Leading the Frost Radar is an incredible milestone for us, and being recognized for the sixth year in a row is a remarkable honor,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “This milestone is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the passion our team brings to delivering outstanding communication experiences. Our improved position on the Frost Radar signals the strength of our portfolio, the reliability of our network, and our ongoing commitment to empowering organizations with solutions that truly work for them.”

CallTower continues to expand its reach with comprehensive voice-enabled solutions across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America—giving organizations the flexibility and scalability needed to support distributed teams and dynamic business demands.

Through continual enhancements to CallTower Connect, expanded Operator Connect coverage, integrated contact center offerings, and fully managed migration and support services, CallTower ensures customers have the tools they need to communicate without disruption—anywhere in the world.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.