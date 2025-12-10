CallTower Expands Secure Government Communication Capabilities with Genesys FedRAMP Authorization

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering modern unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, is announcing expanded capabilities for U.S. federal government customers through the FedRAMP Authorized Genesys Cloud™ platform. This collaboration enhances CallTower’s ability to serve government agencies with modern, secure, and scalable communication tools that align with the goals of Executive Order 14058, which seeks to transform federal customer experience and rebuild trust in government.

The Genesys Cloud platform’s FedRAMP authorization empowers agencies supported by CallTower to deliver seamless, citizen experiences while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. Authorized at the moderate impact level, the AI-powered, unified and intelligent Genesys Cloud platform provides federal agencies with the ability to drive value, increase citizen loyalty and improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

As a Genesys Premier Partner, CallTower has consistently delivered industry-leading CX and CCaaS solutions across North America, supporting enterprise and public sector customers in accelerating their digital transformation. This new FedRAMP authorization further strengthens the partnership, expanding secure and compliant cloud communications to federal agencies and driving the next generation of AI-enhanced citizen engagement.

“Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to meet citizen expectations for speed, accessibility, and empathy,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “By combining the FedRAMP Authorized Genesys Cloud platform with CallTower’s proven voice and collaboration expertise, we’re helping agencies achieve a new standard of secure, AI-enhanced communication that empowers employees and rebuilds public trust.”

The partnership between CallTower and Genesys supports the federal initiative to modernize constituent engagement through:

24/7 intelligent self-service and AI-driven automation to improve response times and reduce agent burnout

Predictive analytics and real-time dashboards to drive informed decision-making

Unified voice, video, and digital channels for frictionless communication across every interaction

Secure, scalable architecture ensuring compliance with FedRAMP and StateRAMP standards

Together, CallTower and Genesys are redefining the citizen experience for federal agencies, delivering solutions that allow constituents to engage through their preferred channels—safely, efficiently, and empathetically.

