CallTower's Steve Jacklitch Named Sandler Partners Canada Regional Channel Manager of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce that Steve Jacklitch has been named Sandler Partner’s Canada Regional Channel Manager of the Year.

This recognition highlights the outstanding performance and dedication of CallTower's Canadian channel team, led by Steve. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving growth, fostering strong partner relationships, and delivering exceptional value to clients across the region. The award acknowledges his significant contributions to the channel community and his commitment to excellence.

CallTower expresses its immense pride in this achievement, which reflects the company's ongoing investment in building a world-class team and partnership with Sandler Partners. The success of the Canadian channel program is a testament to the collaborative spirit and innovative approach that defines the organization.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to receive this award from Sandler Partners. It means a lot to me, and I deeply appreciate the recognition, said CallTower Channel Director Steve Jacklitch. I believe that much of the credit should go to the outstanding Sandler team and the fantastic Canadian partners with whom we have built such strong relationships. Their unwavering support and collaboration have been instrumental in achieving this honor. Thank you once again for this incredible recognition.”

“We are honored to have one of our own receive this award. It’s a true testament to the great partnership that CallTower and Sandler have shared over the past several years, not just in the US but in Canada as well, stated CallTower CRO, William Rubio. Steve is a leader, and excited for him to be recognized by Sandler and our partners. Congratulations, Steve!”

The official award presentation took place at the National Summit Gala on Wednesday, October 8th. This event celebrates the industry's top performers and brings together leaders from across the channel ecosystem.

Channel Managers are often the first touchpoint for our Partners,” says Managing Partner Alan Sandler. “What truly sets them apart is how deeply they care about the outcomes they help create. Their dedication shows in every detail—the extra effort, the collaboration, and the drive to deliver the right solution for each customer.”

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions like Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact centers, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. With the 2025 acquisition of Inoria, a trusted contact center expert, CallTower has amplified its CCaaS and CX capabilities, driving innovation with Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria provide actionable insights and cutting-edge solutions to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.