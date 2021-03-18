US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $10 million in QT Imaging, Inc. (“QT Imaging”).

San Francisco, California, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $10 million in QT Imaging, Inc. (“QT Imaging”). Founded in 2012, QT Imaging is a privately held medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using transmitted low-energy sound, in contrast with traditional ultrasound which uses reflective sound.

The company’s first product, the QT Breast Scanner, is FDA-cleared for whole breast imaging. The technology can be used for medical screening, diagnosis, and as a treatment platform for image-guided procedures, including a novel approach to non-surgical treatment of early-stage breast cancer. QT Imaging’s next products, point-of-care orthopedic and infant imaging systems, aim to provide the first 100% safe body imaging systems.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with US Capital Global Securities on this $10 million convertible note offering,” said John C. Klock, M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer of QT Imaging. “US Capital Global has a reputation for supporting innovative medical and technological advancements, and we are proud to be presenting the industry with our unique NIH-funded, FDA 501(K) cleared transmission ultrasound technology utilizing 3D acquisition and reconstruction. This will go a long way to improve screening, diagnosis, and patient experience in breast and body imaging, all while lowering costs.

“95% of all mammogram positives are false positives, and for every person diagnosed with breast cancer, 19 more will receive abnormal results when nothing is wrong. The resulting cost, time, and psychological distress takes an enormous toll. We exist to change the paradigm of breast imaging and prevent women from undergoing the trauma of this ordeal.

“Our QTscan®, now proven in clinical trials to have better sensitivity and specificity, can safely identify the difference between benign and problematic tissue without the need for compression, injections, and potentially harmful radiation. The financing from this convertible note raise will allow us to secure additional clearances for our QTscan, fund production ramp up, and support improvements to the device, which will also accelerate development of our body imaging systems.”

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, said: “QT Imaging is playing a vital role in the development of more advanced, accurate, non-invasive body scanning technology, and we are proud to support the company in its MedTech developments. QT Imaging competes in the large and growing medical imaging market, which is estimated at $40 billion globally and $10 billion in the United States annually. The company has already received recognition for its QT Scan and been awarded over $15 million in funding by the National Institute of Health to continue its product development. If you are interested in QT Imaging, the opportunity to participate in this $10 million convertible note offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About QT Imaging

QT Imaging is a privately held medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low energy sound. This contrasts with traditional medical imaging using ionizing radiation (e.g., x-ray and CT) or magnetic fields (e.g., MRI), which may require contrast injections and specialized facilities. The company provides medical screening, diagnosis, and a treatment platform for image-guided procedures, including a novel approach to non-surgical treatment of early-stage breast cancer. Its clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe. The QT Breast Scanner will soon be available in Asia through a joint venture with TCL Healthcare Equipment and in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa through a distribution arrangement with QT Scan, B.V. www.qtimaging.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com