TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) announced today that it has launched 2 new actively managed ETFs, a new fixed income ETF (First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF) and a global equity ETF (First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF), both sub-advised by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. Units of the funds will begin trading today on the Neo Exchange Inc. under the symbols NEO:FJFB and NEO:FJFG.



First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF (FJFB) seeks to provide investors with income and preserve capital by investing at least 75% of the fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade Canadian corporate, federal, provincial, and municipal bonds. First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF (FJFG) seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of large multinational companies that have demonstrated global leadership in their industry.

“We are pleased to collaborate with First Trust Canada on the launch of these actively managed ETFs,” said Paul Rolston, Managing Director and Co-Head of Institutional Management at Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. “Our firm continues to see the value of quality-driven active management for both fixed income and equities, and we are confident that our disciplined style can provide attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for ETF investors.”

“In addition to a robust lineup of disruptive thematic based ETFs such as 5G and Green Energy, First Trust has been highly selective in developing a diversified lineup of actively managed ETFs, focusing on categories where we believe active management offers competitive advantages over passive benchmark indices,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada. “We believe fixed income and global equity markets provide significant opportunities for active managers that also consider investing in a sustainable manner when making an investment decision. Jarislowsky Fraser is a renowned institutional investment manager that has been serving institutions and individuals for over 60 years and we are thrilled to offer these ETFs to Canadian advisors and investors. Furthermore, we are excited to work with the NEO Exchange for the first time since the inception of our ETF business in Canada.”

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the funds. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the funds, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S. $174.03 billion as at January 29, 2021, through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. For more information, visit www.firsttrust.ca.

Further information about First Trust Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca

