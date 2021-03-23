Aurora Mobile Partners with Koolearn to Empower AI-driven Marketing and Enhance E-Learning for an Online Education Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with leading online education company, Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (“Koolearn”) (1797.HK). Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to help Koolearn use the latest AI-technology to empower its online education resources and provide high-quality services to millions of students.



Established in 2005, Koolearn is a leading online education service provider in China founded by the New Oriental Group (“New Oriental”). Koolearn is committed to its mission of empowering lifelong learning by leveraging its popular tutoring products and online technology, to break the limitations of time and physical classrooms by providing a better learning experience online. On March 28, 2019, Koolearn made history and became the first online education company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). Going forward, Koolearn will continue to push forward its long-term development strategy and increase student enrollments nationwide by expanding into more areas. K-12 education will remain as Koolearn's strategic focus and long-term growth driver for the business.

Following measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the government’s call to “suspend school but not learning”, the online education sector saw exponential growth in capital and attracted numerous companies into the market. This growth surge intensified competition among new and existing players which drove customer acquisition and growth rates to reach saturation. While there are still unmet consumer needs in the education industry, rising customer acquisition cost and unexplored consumer life cycles are some of the high-stakes problems that can be potentially unlocked by technology-driven digital transformation and upgrading of operations.

Through this partnership with Koolearn, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Koolearn enhance its intelligent marketing capabilities while delivering a better tailored experience to all students. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to leading online education service providers.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Since 2011, the Company has been fulfilling the needs of developers and has launched services such as push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and others. By leveraging its artificial intelligence-based processing platform, Aurora Mobile is committed to providing customers with a one-stop comprehensive platform of service solutions, helping customers in various verticals improve their operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

