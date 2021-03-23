Questex Appoints New Senior Sales Director for Bar & Restaurant Group Brands

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces that restaurant industry sales professional Fadi Alsayegh has joined the company as Senior Sales Director for its Bar & Restaurant Group brands. In this newly created position, Alsayegh will lead the food and foodservice sales expansion for its Bar & Restaurant brands including Nightclub & Bar Show, the leading bar and nightlife event designed for bar, nightlife and hospitality operators, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, as well as World Tea Expo, Bar & Restaurant and World Tea News.

With an innovative leadership style and expertise in brand positioning strategies, Alsayegh brings extensive restaurant and hospitality experience to Questex. Previously, he was with the National Restaurant Association where he exceeded sales goals yearly. Earlier in his career, Alsayegh held sales management positions with EnsembleIQ and Nation’s Restaurant News.

“We are delighted to welcome Fadi to the team to assist in our expansion in the food and foodservice sectors as we evolve the Bar & Restaurant brands to meet the needs and demands of today’s industry,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of the Bar & Restaurant Group. “Having worked previously with Fadi, I understand the impact he can make and his ability to offer a creative approach to generating new business while placing a top priority on delivering customer value and success.” Alsayegh will report to McLucas.

Alsayegh joins the Questex team at a key time when the Nightclub & Bar Show is doubling down on getting the bar & restaurant industry back to fast-paced growth – attracting new guests, sampling new products, creating new experiences and expanding foodservice. Food has been an integral part of the Nightclub & Bar Show program and agenda for the last four years and now enters a new phase of expansion with an important announcement to follow during the event in June.

To learn more about Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Group brands sponsorship opportunities, contact Alsayegh via email at falsayegh@questex.com.

Stay connected with Bar & Restaurant through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.