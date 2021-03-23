Issue of supplementary prospectus

| Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc Octopus Titan VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus Titan VCT plc

23 March 2021

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to 80 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £40 million (the “Offer”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2020.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800