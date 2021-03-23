Octopus Titan VCT plc

23 March 2021

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to 80 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £40 million (the “Offer”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2020.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:





https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800