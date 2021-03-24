Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Up To High Availability with HAProxy Enterprise Load Balancer

WALTHAM, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, provider of the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer , today announced that the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins® have upgraded to the HAProxy Enterprise software load balancer to support their Microsoft Exchange environment. The enterprise version provides the Penguins with both increased security as well as 24/7 support.



As any National Hockey League team can attest, it’s important for the Pittsburgh Penguins to be a high-performance operation both on and off the ice. Erik Watts, Chief Technology Officer, Pittsburgh Penguins, is tasked with keeping the team’s technology systems sharp and always on edge.

The Penguins were running the community version of the HAProxy load balancer installed on a virtual server when they decided to upgrade to the enterprise version for its support and administrative components. They deployed a cluster of HAProxy Enterprise load balancers in a highly available setup. The Penguins gained premium load balancer support for their Microsoft Exchange environment.

The new HAProxy Enterprise load balancers provide the Penguins with:

a turnkey, high-performance software-based solution that is easily deployed in any environment;

early access to the latest cutting edge features;

an enterprise suite of add-ons focused on administration and security;

24 x 7 authoritative support, 365 days a year.

“Moving to HAProxy Enterprise gives the Pittsburgh Penguins both a high availability solution and a consultative support model for when issues or questions come up,” said Erik Watts, Chief Technology Officer, Pittsburgh Penguins. “HAProxy Enterprise lets us keep our technology stick on the ice at all times so that we can anticipate where things are going next.”

“When the Pittsburgh Penguins traded up to HAProxy Enterprise, they added our authoritative and knowledgeable support staff to their team,” said Chad Lavoie, Director of Support, at HAProxy Technologies. “The HAProxy Technologies support team will be on hand to help identify and resolve any issues without requiring the Penguins team to be HAProxy experts.”

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely-used software load balancer. Organizations rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability, and security at any scale and in any environment. ​HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. ​Learn more at HAProxy.com .

