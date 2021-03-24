Greensville County Public Schools, VA now using GovDeals to sell their Surplus

EMPORIA, Va., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greensville County Public Schools in Emporia, VA has selected GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions, to offer all their surplus equipment for sale. All items offered from Greensville County Public Schools will now be available for local citizens as well as to GovDeals’ more than 1 million registered buyers.



GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.

By employing GovDeals’ services, Greensville County Public Schools will be leveraging the power and scale of the online auction platform to sell their surplus and have an opportunity to clear out their warehouse, all while earning extra revenue.

Greensville County has an abundance of equipment to sell; future bidders can look forward to various vehicles, cafeteria and kitchen equipment, mowing equipment, school equipment and more from the school system. Prior to choosing to sell on GovDeals, Greensville had not conducted any live auctions or sold any equipment in more than five years.

Interested buyers can now view and bid on Greensville County Public Schools‘ auctions. Full details on each auction can be found on the auction page. All auctions are open to the public and bidder registration is free. New bidders interested in bidding on any auctions on GovDeals can complete their registration at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.