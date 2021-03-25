City of Olathe First to Bring Beam Global Sustainable EV Charging Systems to Kansas

﻿SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Olathe, Kansas has deployed six EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems. Purchased by the City with the support of federal grant funding secured by Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC) , the EV ARC™ systems will be placed at popular public locations in Olathe to provide free EV charging to residents, travelers and city fleet vehicles. With the deployment of Beam Global solar-powered EV charging infrastructure, municipal and MEC leaders are demonstrating their commitment to improving quality of life for residents, making government services more sustainable and efficient.

The City of Olathe is the first in Kansas to deploy EV ARC™ systems, which are now deployed in five Midwestern states. This is a further demonstration of Beam Global’s commitment to make clean energy infrastructure available to both government and enterprise customers across the country. While the U.S. is the third-largest global market for EVs, adoption has been concentrated in major metropolitan areas and coastal states due, in part, to more extensive EV infrastructure. Beam Global provides an alternative to the costly and time-consuming installation of in-ground, grid-tied chargers. EV ARC™ charging systems are off-grid, require no construction, electrical work or disruption to operations and generate no utility bill. They provide a secure source of public or private EV charging, even during natural disasters or electricity grid interruptions.

“We see more municipalities deploying cost-effective solar-powered EV charging for both public and fleet use. The message from the Biden administration is driving leaders to sustainable Made in America infrastructure and the EV ARC is ideally aligned with these important initiatives,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “The City of Olathe’s solar-powered EV ARC systems will allow city residents and government fleet vehicles to benefit economically whilst improving energy security.”

Olathe’s EV ARC™ deployment supports progress toward the Olathe 2040: Future Ready strategic plan objectives, including creating affordable and sustainable transportation infrastructure and ensuring reliable city services. Beyond charging for residents, the Beam Global EV ARC™ systems will fuel the government’s growing fleet of EVs.

“Today, Olathe is providing 100% clean, renewable-powered EV charging infrastructure to our residents for free,” said Zach Hardy, Field Operations Manager for the City of Olathe. “With the support of Metropolitan Energy Center and the Olathe City Council, we’re excited to continue to innovate and introduce sustainable technologies to improve the quality of life in Olathe.”

Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC) played an integral role in making this progress possible. As part of its mission to promote energy efficiency and environmental stewardship in the greater Kansas City area, MEC unlocks federal funding for green energy projects at the local level. With the support of MEC, the City was able to leverage federal funding for alternative fuel vehicle procurement toward the purchase of five Chevy Bolt EVs and six EV ARC™ systems. MEC’s work with the City of Olathe, including the deployment of the EV ARC™ systems, have had a positive impact on the City’s clean energy and clean fleet initiatives, reducing fleet emissions and fuel use.

“MEC is dedicated to bringing more sustainable and efficient infrastructure to life in our communities. Beam Global’s groundbreaking EV ARC technology will usher in a new era of clean, affordable transportation in Olathe for city residents and government fleets alike,” added Anissa Parra-Grooms, Program Manager at Metropolitan Energy Center. “We are proud to support city leaders in their efforts to establish Olathe as a sustainability leader and innovator.”

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About the City of Olathe

Olathe, “the city beautiful,” is the fourth largest city in the state of Kansas and is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest. Olathe is located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, offering a lifestyle of exceptional quality. Olathe has been named a “best place to live” from Money magazine and was recognized as a Fast City by Fast Company magazine. Learn more about the City of Olathe at OlatheKS.org.

About Metropolitan Energy Center

Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to create resource efficiency, environmental health, and economic vitality in the Kansas City region – and beyond. Learn more about us and our programs at https://metroenergy.org/

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

The Bulleit Group

BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com

415-742-1894