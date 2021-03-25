Ozop Energy OZSC Develops the Neo-Grids & Supply Chain

“Developing the first contract energy systems for non-grid solutions.”

WARWICK, NY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”). As a two-part progress report, Ozop is happy to announce the next step of execution of their energy market growth model. The Ozop expansion is in the contract-supply end of commercial solar panels supporting the non-roof-top energy markets.

The exponential growth that the energy production industry is starting to experience is only part of the solution to meeting the needs of the US energy using population. Ozop has positioned itself to supply these markets whether on grid, micro grids, and delayed distribution models. For this model, we will be executing the first step of meeting orders of $1 million per month, FOB East Coast, with direct drop shipments to the developer’s actual sites. We expect the container ships arriving every 3-5 weeks providing the first step to being operationally neutral.

The goal and model is not only to supply high end products necessary for power grid support projects but for the development of the Neo-Grids. The Neo-Grids is the production of electricity for the off-grid markets that require massive amounts of energy and when the current infrastructure has no way of supporting this expanding demand.

As with any market, supply and demand controls the price, but we at Ozop recognized the problem and have developed a solution which is the Neo-Grids. The design is currently undergoing final engineering with deployment in 4-8 weeks. This model is of modular design and can be deployed in most markets.

The price parity of a grid-tied energy system and the development cost of a standalone energy system has been met and exceeded with Ozop bringing the Neo-Grids mainstream. Not only is Ozop executing the contract supply chain, but we will also own & operate units of the Neo-Grids and the distribution chain for a strong recurring revenue model with demand increasing for the next several decades.

