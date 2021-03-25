New JLab GO Work Headset Allows Simultaneous Device Connectivity

San Diego, CA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab knows that working from home, an office, or on the road, a quality headset is a must. Living in a multi-device world, many consumers have issues when needing to quickly transition from one audio device to another. The new JLab GO Work on-ear headset provides users with multipoint connectivity for their devices and brings JLab's signature accessibly priced innovation to a new category focused on productivity. Typical of JLab products, the GO Work is equipped with technology and features unheard of at its introductory price of $49.

JLab developed the GO Work headset to answer the specific requests of those who cannot find an affordable, quality headset that solves their needs throughout the workday. Most Bluetooth headsets and earbuds only allow for one device to be connected at a time, requiring users to fumble with settings when switching from their computer's audio to their phone to take a call, or requiring them to have an additional audio device at the ready. The Bluetooth multipoint connectivity feature of the GO Work headset allows users to transfer seamlessly between their phone and computer without having to adjust the Bluetooth settings on either device.

The feature-rich elements of the GO Work don't stop at its multipoint connectivity. The new headset features 45+ hours of playtime on a single charge, and an auxiliary USB-C to 3.5mm cable is included for times when you prefer to plug in, or your office computer security settings don't allow Bluetooth. The GO Work also features its C3 Calling dual microphones, eliminating ambient sounds so the user can easily be heard in noisy environments. The earcups feature JLab's Cloud Foam for comfort, and its external boom mic can be rotated vertically to keep it out of sight when not needed. An intuitively placed mute button activates a red LED at the end of the mic so users are visually reminded when they've muted themselves during a call or video.

"The office environment has changed drastically in the last year, but the needs of those who use a computer for their job has not. Two devices are standard issue for many of us, no matter where our office is or what our office looks like. I know that the GO Work's multipoint connectivity, and exceptional quality, will make it an easy upgrade for those working from home or the office. Not to mention JLab, as usual, is keeping other over-priced brands honest by adding an accessibly priced product to the productivity category," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The GO Work is available for pre-order in the U.S. right now, with shipping expected to occur mid-April and at retail in the U.S. in May.

Full technical features include:

45+ hours playtime

Two listening modes: Work + Music Mode

C3 Calling

Rotating Boom Microphone

Quick Mute w/ visible Mute Indicator

Cloud Foam cushions

Included Type-C charging cable and Type-C to 3.5mm Aux cable (charging and wired listening options)

Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint

Codecs: AAC / SBC

Driver: 40mm dynamic

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 32 ohms

Output: 117 +/- 3dB

Input: 5V 400mA

Battery: 500mAh lithium polymer

Charge time: 2 hours

Standby time: 470 hours

Weight: 170 g

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab is a leading personal audio company and #1 accessible True Wireless brand in America. JLab was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab keeps you GOing with high-quality gear; inspired designs and world-class, hassle-free customer support. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

