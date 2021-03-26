Amerigo earns the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Women Lead Here seal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG OTCQX: ARREF) is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Women Lead Here list published by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, an annual editorial benchmark that identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



The Women Lead Here initiative was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine. Through a proprietary research methodology, it identifies corporations in Canada with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

“We are honored and incredibly proud to be recognised in 2021 by the Women Lead Here initiative. Amerigo’s gender diversity and equity stands strong with women in the CEO and CFO roles, and we are encouraged by the growing evidence of the larger role gender diversity plays in corporate strategy and performance, as well as in determining how an organization might respond to ESG risks and opportunities We will continue to ensure opportunities exist for career advancement for our female colleagues in operational and administrative roles at Amerigo’s Minera Valle Central operation in Chile,” stated Aurora Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amerigo Resources.

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere .

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX. OTCQC:ARREF

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell President and CEO Investor Relations (604) 697-6207 (416) 842-9003 ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com



