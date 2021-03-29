Octopus Titan VCT plc

29 March 2021

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc has reviewed the portfolio and announces that the Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) at 29 March 2021 is 104.0p per share, an increase from 97.0p per share, which will be used for the allotment scheduled to take place on 30 March 2021. This NAV change reflects movements in some of the material holdings within the portfolio as well as the recent announcement that Cazoo intends to publicly list on the New York Stock Exchange via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

