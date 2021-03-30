InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN). Green Hygienics owns the largest single USDA certified organic hemp-for-CBD farm in North America.

During the briefing, Loudoun highlighted last year’s milestones.

“It was a good year establishing ourselves at our new property. When you move into a new property, you have to find out what works best there as far as the pH and the soils and the water and what strain grows best,” he explained. “The property is an anomaly. It’s an 824-acre farm with 400,000 square feet of greenhouse. It’s an idyllic environment for the hemp plant. It’s an alpine meadow and an old lakebed. So, there’s nutrient-rich soil, nice altitude that cools down at night so the plant can have a chance to grow, because it grows at night. It has a nice gentle Santa Ana breeze to keep the buds dry, and lots and lots and lots of sunshine, so an extraordinary property and place to grow. We cultivated 120 acres last year and it turned out beautifully. We’ve proven out our ability to grow premium product there.”

Loudoun then turned his attention to 2021 and the company’s plans for growth.

“For 2021, we’ve made it a goal to double the cultivation area to 240 acres. We took advantage of fast-tracking our genetics division by acquiring the assets of a well-established consumer seed company that had trouble last year. We also bought the assets of Primordia, which is a cooperative in El Centro with up to 10,000 acres under growing contract, so it’s a booming start to 2021,” Loudoun said. “We’ve got an opportunity to add some cannabinoids in a controlled environment and grow them in the greenhouses. I think there is more and more of a market coming for that, and a lot of people don’t know how to cultivate it. These are cannabinoids that are coveted by the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical markets, so it should be a very interesting year for us.”

To hear the entire briefing and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

Loudoun also discussed the buildout of targeted e-commerce websites, an important piece of the company’s strategy for direct-to-consumer sales.

“Our objective is to have several e-commerce websites that market to specific target customers for each of those products. In dispensaries, they’re selling flower for $5 or $10 a gram,” he pointed out. “A pound has 453 grams. They come to the farm wanting to buy it for $250 a pound. Our product is USDA certified, in a class by itself. Why sell for $250 a pound when we can build a targeted e-commerce site and sell a pound for $4,500?”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN), to hear more about Green Hygienics’ business of hemp cultivation, Loudoun’s farming background and the company’s plans to get into hemp processing in addition to cultivation.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com