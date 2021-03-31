OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 48,638,662 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 30 March 2021 at a price of 110.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 104.0p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of £40 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 15 April 2021.

Included within the allotment:

Mr John Hustler, the Chairman of the Company, was allotted 9,763 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 110.1p and his holding is now 102,458, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Mrs Jane O’Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 9,763 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 110.1p and her holding is now 89,150, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,117,094,762. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800