OSS Wins Autonomous Long-Haul Truck Program with New AI Transportables™ EB4400 Solution

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leader in high-performance edge computing, has secured first production orders for a ruggedized-edge, transportable system from a self-driving trucking technology company that utilizes level 4 driving automation.



The win reflects OSS’ focus on the rapidly developing segment of edge computing market that it calls “AI Transportables,” with this quickly becoming the fastest growing area of its business. The AI Transportables solution for this customer is based on the company’s new ExpressBox 4400 (EB4400), which OSS designed and built to support challenging edge applications like autonomous trucks.

“As our second significant design win for autonomous vehicles, these production orders demonstrate our successful strategy for designing and delivering AI Transportables,” stated OSS president and CEO, David Raun. “OSS has developed a special expertise in this high growth segment of the edge AI market, which we expect to grow from hundreds of millions in 2021 to multiple billions by 2025. Given this large, high-growth opportunity, we will continue to focus on developing and delivering our leading AI Transportable solutions for transportation and other market verticals.”

The EB4400 is ideally suited for such applications, since it can expand a host processor system with up to four of the latest PCI Express Gen 4 datacenter-class GPUs for processing sensor data using AI algorithms, and it is packed with upgrades suitable for the edge.

Such upgrades include a rugged frame-in-frame chassis design with a short 19” depth and hard-point flange mounting system. Also includes a redundant 48 Volt-DC power subsystem, grunge filters on the intake fans, and IPMI system management hardware and software, plus up to 512 gigabits of GPU-to-CPU bandwidth. The system is also software compatible with the company’s full line of AI framework containers.

“This autonomous truck application using our new EB4400 solution highlights our expertise and focus on the AI Transportable segment of high-performance edge computing,” commented Jim Ison, OSS chief sales and marketing officer. “Our solutions cover the entire AI workflow from capturing the data to processing the sensor inputs in real time, but without compromising performance by using the latest available datacenter-class hardware in ruggedized edge environments.”

“For mission-critical applications like self-driving, rugged AI computing is essential to ensure data is processed live and decisions are made instantly,” added Ison. “The system boasts a perfect safety record after rigorous testing on a long-haul trucking route. We look forward to further assisting with the company’s deployment of its driving technology, as well as enabling others with AI Transportable solutions.”

OSS AI Transportables power leading-edge applications with ‘no-compromise,’ delivering datacenter-like performance via the latest in high-performance computing. These systems provide large scale AI inference and AI training of deep neural networks for some of the world’s most demanding AI applications. This includes mobile command centers, military surveillance aircraft, large-scale drones and autonomous vehicles, or any application where responsive action needs to be taken immediately at the very edge.



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

