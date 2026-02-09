One Stop Systems and Tauro Technologies to Showcase Sensor Bridge at AFCEA West

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), today announced it will showcase its HSB Sensor Bridge technology at AFCEA West, the premier West Coast naval conference and exposition along with its engineering partner Tauro Technologies. The event takes place February 10-12, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. OSS will showcase its production-ready architecture for real-time, multi-sensor ingest and Artificial intelligence (AI) processing at the tactical edge at Booth #4414.

The live demonstration will highlight how heterogeneous sensor data, including video, imaging, and auxiliary inputs, can be deterministically aggregated, time-synchronized, and streamed directly into GPU memory for real-time processing. The solution is designed for demanding defense environments where low latency, synchronization, and scalability are mission-critical. By bridging multiple sensor interfaces into a unified high-bandwidth Ethernet stream and feeding data directly into GPU memory, OSS enables defense integrators to deploy advanced AI pipelines for applications such as vehicle situational awareness, autonomy, ISR, and command-and-control—while maintaining alignment with open architecture and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles.

Key benefits OSS will demonstrate at AFCEA West include:

Real-time multi-sensor aggregation with deterministic latency

Direct GPU memory streaming for accelerated AI and sensor fusion

Precision time synchronization to support distributed sensing and C5ISR workflows

Rugged, modular systems deployed across air, land, and maritime platforms

Scalability from prototype to production, enabling rapid transition to programs of record





“We believe defense customers are no longer experimenting with physical AI, they are deploying it,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, CEO of Tauro Technologies, a key engineering partner in the HSB demonstration. “This demonstration will show how complex, multi-sensor data can be ingested, synchronized, and processed in real time at the tactical edge using a production-ready architecture that is designed to scale across platforms.”

“HSB represents a significant shift in how sensor data is processed at the edge,” said Jim Ison, Chief Product Officer at OSS. “By combining OSS’s rugged, enterprise-class edge compute platforms, such as Donati for land deployments and Torrey for airborne and sea deployments, with a deterministic sensor ingest architecture, we’re enabling defense integrators to move faster from development to deployment while meeting the performance and reliability demands of modern missions. We believe the Ethernet based HSB architecture is complementary to the OSS PCI Express sensor data distribution fabric already deployed across government vehicle platforms.”

Advancing Defense-Grade Edge AI:

We believe the HSB demonstration underscores OSS’s broader strategy to deliver integrated, platform-level solutions that simplify the deployment of AI-enabled systems in contested and austere environments. Rather than treating sensor ingest, compute, and software as separate problems, OSS is focused on delivering cohesive architectures that reduce integration risk and accelerate operational readiness.

OSS will demonstrate the HSB at AFCEA West in San Diego. Attendees are invited to visit the OSS booth #4414 to see the live system and discuss how the architecture can be adapted to current and future defense programs.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or call (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Tauro Technologies

Tauro Technologies is an embedded systems design firm that provides full turnkey product development services. With proven track record for on-time, on-budget, and high-quality product realization, we are here to convert your product concept to a ready-to-manufacture design. We leverage our engineering resources, infrastructure, and product development processes, turning your ideas into reality. We build long-term relationships by consistently exceeding our clients’ expectations.

Many of today’s electronic products have embedded systems integrated into their designs. Embedded systems examples include products such as mobile and IoT devices, industrial robots, connected appliances, digital cameras, and many others. From connected industry to medical devices, Tauro Technologies makes it easier for you to engage in this complex technology frontier.

For more information, go to www.taurotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance, scalability, qualification status, and readiness for deployment of the Company’s products, architectures, and demonstrations, which may be subject to additional development, testing, customer validation, and regulatory or contractual requirements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of the HSB Sensor Bridge technology and related demonstration the fitness of OSS's products for defense applications, any revenue or other benefits derived through partnerships or conferences, and the successful adoption of new technologies or solutions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

