Bright Mountain Media Produces “COVID-19: One Year Later” Featured Stories

Series Explores How the Pandemic has Touched the Lives of Families Across The Country

Boca Raton, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched an new series, “COVID-19: One Year Later” across its owned and operated family of websites to reflect the experiences and changes families have endured since the beginning of the pandemic.

“On March 13, 2020, the United States went into an effective lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “This move changed the lives of men, women, and children across the country personally and professionally. In our series, we reflect on those changes, from the effects on jobs – with many moms opting to devote their time to caring for and homeschooling their kids – to education, mental health, and more. Many of us experienced loss or illness either personally or to someone close to us. In our series, we celebrate the resilience of the moms who have helped us endure this tumultuous year.”

Two ongoing series are available for readers:

Mom.com: COVID-19: One Year Later

Café Mom - COVID-19: One Year Later

