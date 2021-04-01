CallTower Rolls Out Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Unlimited Conferencing

South Jordan, Utah, USA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, reveals its latest Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing customization with their remarkably priced Unlimited Teams Conferencing.

When customers migrate to Teams with CallTower Direct Routing, they take advantage of Teams' powerful collaboration technology plus the feature-rich solutions CallTower adds to Teams-all while saving money.

CallTower has augmented its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing model to empower companies with multiple customized choices that apply to any Office 365 license type and user count. With their optimized voice network, CallTower adds carriers for redundancy to pass on less-expensive rates to their clients and eliminate customer monitoring needs.

"As many companies explore migration paths to Microsoft Teams, we are prepared to make the transition smooth and ROI-friendly. With the rollout of Unlimited Native Teams Direct Routing Audio conferencing for $2.99 (per user, per month), we are providing more flexibility for customers," said CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. "We are thrilled to provide a Direct Routing solution that reduces cost while enabling feature sets and customized integrations, exclusively available through CallTower's Direct Routing solutions. Our customers experience Direct Routing with the CallTower advantage, leveraging natively integrated contact center, CRM, Texting, and more, with easy provisioning through our Connect online portal. CallTower is also the exclusive provider enabling Microsoft Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN in GCC High, for DoD Government Contractors within Azure Cloud."

Today, customers with Microsoft for Audio Conferencing have to monitor their communication credits on Teams, which causes apprehension about approaching their usage limits which leads to cost overages. With CallTower Unlimited Teams Conferencing, those concerns are eliminated.

According to Sr. Director of Software & Product, Doug Larsen, "Adding Teams Direct Routing Unlimited Conferencing to customer accounts is easy within our Connect Portal. CallTower's solutions, including Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, are easily provisioned in Connect - an administrative portal enabling organizations to make quick changes via a single pane of glass to their CallTower provided solutions."

CallTower delivers an integrated Office 365 Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a US-based client services team. This solution ensures a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower's monitoring, and management services deliver the highest quality user experience.

