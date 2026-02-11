CallTower’s Rafael Renteria and Sam Barron Honored as 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs

LONDON, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in managed unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Rafael Renteria, Senior Director, Channel Sales South, and Sam Barron, Senior Director, Channel Sales North, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Rafael Renteria and Sam Barron have been instrumental in leading CallTower's channel strategy in North America, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of partners and their customers. Their collective efforts have significantly expanded CallTower’s channel presence, fostering strong, collaborative relationships, and enabling partners with the tools and support necessary for mutual success. Their dedication has been a driving force behind the growth and adoption of CallTower's global communication solutions.

Sam Barron, Sr. Director of Channel Sales at CallTower, emphasized the importance of partner relationships, “This recognition reflects the powerful collaborations we’ve built across the channel. Supporting partners with solutions that help them grow and excel remains at the center of everything we do.

Being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief is an incredible honor," noted Rafael Renteria, Sr. Director of Channel Sales at CallTower. "Our team’s dedication to empowering partners with meaningful innovation continues to fuel our success and strengthen the value we deliver.

"Rafael and Sam's recognition as CRN Channel Chiefs is a well-deserved honor and a direct reflection of their relentless commitment to our partners and customers," said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. "Their strategic vision and execution for so many years have been pivotal in strengthening our channel program and delivering unparalleled value to customers. This achievement amplifies their leadership and the significant impact they've made on both CallTower and the broader channel community."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm.