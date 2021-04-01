Climb Channel Solutions named Distributor of the Year by Tintri

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), has been awarded Distributor of the Year by Tintri as they recently announced the winners of its 2020 Partner of the Year Awards.



Nominated by Tintri leaders around the globe, these elite partners have set themselves apart and were chosen based on their strategic technology expertise and their ability to drive channel business growth and success for customers – including excellent business results, predictable profitability and sustained user satisfaction. (Tintri, 2021) 1

"At Climb, we are truly honored to be recognized by Tintri as their Distributor of the Year and appreciate the collaboration and support of our partner community. Tintri’s leadership in Intelligent Infrastructure technologies allows our team to bring a solution to our partners that addresses today’s increasing demands for digital transformation," said Randy Jones, Director of Alliances, Climb Channel Solutions.

Congratulations to all 2020 Tintri Partner of the Year Award winners! We look forward to another successful year with Tintri.

Climb is proud to work with companies like Tintri to bring our valued reseller partners the best in emerging technologies, accompanied by our team’s high-touch servicing and channel expertise. To learn more about adding Tintri to your solutions portfolio, become a Tintri Partner and enable your customers with easy-to-use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions that save them up to 95% of their time.

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world’s largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri’s AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG).

