Air Methods Announces AirLift TX Base in Waco

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service in the U.S., is collaborating with Baylor Scott & White Health to open a base in Waco, Texas, on April 1 as AirLift Texas. The base will provide emergency air medical services to Temple and Bell County; Waco and McLennan County; Falls County and Coryell County.

“We are proud to work with Baylor Scott & White and will bring the highest quality of medical care to our patients in central Texas,” said Shane Farmer, Vice President of Customer Experience, Air Methods. “In emergency situations, minutes can be the difference between life and death. Air medical services ensure fast and efficient transport with the best clinicians and pilots in the industry.”

The AirLift Texas Waco base is located at the Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive and will provide emergency air medical services 24/7/365 to the region, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events such as heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, and other incidents, as well as critical interfacility transports.

The AirLift Texas air ambulance helicopter is an EC145 twin-engine light utility helicopter staffed with industry-leading trauma clinicians and pilots with years of experience in the field and will carry life-saving blood and plasma on every flight. Skilled aviation mechanics ensure the aircraft is always safe and mission ready.

Air Methods and AirLift Texas adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols that include full personal protective equipment (PPE) for crews and decontamination of the aircraft after every transport. The base is committed to treating and transporting any patient who requires care.

During missions, air medical teams execute lifesaving interventions to care for patients, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications after a major stroke. The clinical support and speed of transport is critical to ensure patients receive the best and most timely treatment possible. This includes transportation of COVID-19 patients throughout the region. All patients who are transported by AirLift Texas also have access to robust patient advocacy services to assist with the post-flight billing process so that they can focus on their recovery.

“As an in-network provider in Texas with a robust patient advocacy team to help patients navigate post-flight insurance requirements, it is our goal to keep our patients’ out-of-pocket expenses low,” said Kelly Shepherd, Regional Sales Director of Air Methods. “And we do this, unlike many other air medical companies, without ever requiring or asking anyone to purchase air medical memberships, which are both an unnecessary and unregulated expense for any Texan.”

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

