Minuteman Press Franchise in Philadelphia Boosts Local Business Recovery With Essential Print and Marketing Services

PHILADELPHIA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jude Arijaje is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Philadelphia. He also owns a second franchise in Bala Cynwyd with his son Mejire. Since printing is an essential business , Jude and his team have been open and operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing everything from signs and menus for restaurants to full-scale direct mail and outreach programs for elections including the upcoming state primaries in May.



Jude has been running his business since 2008 and is a member of the Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle for achieving yearly gross sales of at least $1 million. By focusing on supporting local businesses and organizations at this critical time with products and services they need to reopen safely, Minuteman Press in Philadelphia is playing a crucial role in getting the local economy back on track.

Jude says, “All in all, people are very receptive to local and small businesses. We are proud to do our part in the local economic recovery. We also have been helping non-profits with their marketing strategies and making sure that are maximizing their reach for their budgets.”

He continues, “Right now, many local businesses need to get the word out to their customers that they are open and operating. We have seen high demand for direct mail postcards, directional signs, and signs in general that say ‘WE ARE OPEN’ or ‘WE ARE HIRING’, which is encouraging to see. Custom branded apparel is another capability of ours that continues to be big for us.”

During the 2020 election season, Minuteman Press in Philadelphia was able to help many campaigns nationwide adapt their printing and marketing strategies during the pandemic. Jude explains, “We do a tremendous amount of political printing for elections, right now in Pennsylvania there is a primary coming up in May. At the height of the pandemic, we were printing signs and banners as well as many different mailers for the 2020 election. With traditional events not being allowed to take place, we were able to help our clients adapt their marketing and outreach efforts. I am grateful to be able to help local businesses and organizations successfully pivot during this crucial time.”

“Print is never going to go away, and the pandemic affirms this. For example, to look professional at Zoom meetings, we will produce the signs, the backdrops, the branded apparel, anything you need. Another example is that local restaurants have come to us for new custom disposable menus. We might have to do business in different ways, but printing is always able to adapt.” -Jude Arijaje, owner, Minuteman Press franchise, Philadelphia

It is inspiring to see how Jude has been able to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and keep his business healthy. He states, “The two most important things that we are doing are marketing while also making sure our existing customers are happy. We have reached out to all of our previous clients as well as prospects with special offers via direct mail, and we do everything we can to make sure they have a positive experience with us.”

Jude adds, “My biggest lesson learned during the pandemic and my message to other local business owners would be to work harder, work smarter, and try to connect with customers in a different way. If you don’t adapt to the current needs (and communication tools) of your customers, then they won’t know who you are or how you can help. The climate has changed with the pandemic and we help our clients understand that. We then help them effectively market their business.”

Because Jude is part of the Minuteman Press franchise family, he has also received ongoing support that really makes a difference. He says, “The support from Minuteman Press International has been great. When everyone needed a lift, the corporate team and my local regional team were always there for us. I’ve been in constant contact with my Philadelphia Regional Vice President Rich Hornberger and he has been really supportive of us throughout the pandemic.”

Rich Hornberger says, “Jude is a consummate professional who cares about his community. I am proud of his efforts in supporting local businesses both before and during the pandemic. Hard work pays off, and Jude is a prime example of that.”

When asked what advice he would give to others right now, Jude answers, “My advice is simple: We are in this together, and we all have to work together. Keep your dollars in the community, and employ people in the community. That’s what we strive to do and we are proud to help others recover as we continue to build back our local economy.”

