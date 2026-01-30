Minuteman Press International Launches Personalize it! Print-on-Demand Program; Earns #1 Entrepreneur Ranking in Printing & Marketing Services Category

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International, the world’s largest and #1 rated printing and marketing services franchise, announces the launch of Personalize it!, a new print-on-demand program that allows customers to create and order custom products with no minimums required. Customers can choose from over 450 available products and Personalize it! right from their screens.

“Creating custom products through Minuteman Press has never been more seamless,” says Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International. “We are thrilled to give our customers and franchise owners innovative tools that make it easier than ever to design, order, and deliver high-quality printed products that help businesses grow.”

Minuteman Press International has also been awarded the 2026 #1 printing and marketing franchise ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine. The Minuteman Press franchise team has now achieved this #1 rating for an impressive 35 years and 23 years in a row. In 2026, Minuteman Press ranks as #49 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 listing.

On this achievement, Nick shares, “Earning this #1 ranking 35 times and for 23 consecutive years is only possible through teamwork at every level. From our franchise owners who serve their local business communities to our regional support teams and World Headquarters staff, this honor represents a shared commitment to excellence and collective success.”





Introducing Personalize it! No Minimums. Just Memories Made to Order.

Preparing for a client presentation or community event often requires just a handful of branded items, enough to make a professional impression without overcommitting. Yet, many print providers continue to enforce high minimum order requirements, leaving businesses with a choice between overspending or going without. This common frustration of wasted time, money, and inventory is exactly what Personalize it! is designed to solve. With Minuteman Press, customers can order the exact quantity they need when it’s needed, all with the same quality and care that businesses have trusted for decades.

The same flexibility applies to individuals seeking meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts. Whether it’s a custom hoodie featuring a favorite family photo or a mug designed with a personal message, Personalize it! enables anyone to create thoughtful, high-quality items without the burden of bulk orders or long wait times. The result is a simple, fast, and accessible way to transform ideas and memories into tangible keepsakes.

Print-on-Demand with Minuteman Press

Backed by the experienced local design, printing, and promotional products experts at Minuteman Press, your personalized items are just three quick steps away:

Go to Personalize it! on Minuteman.com to access our premium design studio with expanded features and easy customization.





Choose your product category and click on any of our 450+ products to get started. Explore t-shirts, mugs, bags, wall art, and hundreds of additional options ready for your unique touch.





Personalize with precision using our free online design maker, preview your masterpiece in real-time, and order as few as one item, delivered fast.





Why Minuteman Press Custom Products?

Order the custom products you love, with no minimums required. Customize each item to match your brand or style and let Minuteman Press do the rest. Perfect for family events, group outings, businesses, and individuals looking to bring their visions to life. Personalize it! and place your order today!

Choose timely & trendy products

Personalize it! to fit your brand

Perfect for thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts

Versatile items for all ages & events

Personalized gifts for family & friends

Work with local experts who care about your order





