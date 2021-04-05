Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) announces that the loan provided to Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) in July 2020 under the loan agreement entered between the parties, has been repaid.

Tel-Aviv, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) (“Citrine Global”) is pleased to update that on March 31, 2021 the loan of NIS 500 thousand extended to Intelicanna by Citrine Global has been repaid in full, including the 12% annual interest.



Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) is a publicly-traded Israeli medical cannabis company listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (“Intelicanna”) with which Citrine Global has entered into several strategic agreements, which by one of them Citrine Global is holding 619,589 of Intelicanna’s ordinary shares demonstrating Citrine Global's confidence in Intelicanna and in its ability to execute its strategy and business plan while strengthening its leadership in medical cannabis industry.

About Citrine Global

Citrine Global business activity is comprised of developing Israeli technologies and solutions and bringing them to global markets.

Citrine Global believes in the health, wellness, foodtech, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries that demonstrate high growth potential and is focused on these markets.

Citrine Global headquarters and top executives are based in Israel, where Citrine Global operates via its 100%-owned-subsidiary, CTGL Citrine Global Israel Ltd. ("Israeli Subsidiary").

Citrine Global developed a unique platform of Operational Innovation Centers that create eco-systems for the health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries.

The first Operational Innovation center is Cannovation Center Israel, which focuses on Israeli health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis technologies and is backed by Israeli government grants and benefits.

Cannovation Center Israel will include laboratories for botanicals & cannabis research, plant genetics, pharmacological research, product development and facilities for preclinical & clinical trials, certified factories for cannabis, health and wellness products, storage, packaging, distribution, and consultancy services for strategy and business development.



Citrine Global has an experienced team and a network of partners that include leading experts with proven track record in technology, high-tech, biotech, investment, entrepreneurship, real-estate, finance, and strategic business development in Israel and around the world.

Citrine Global plans to operate worldwide through subsidiaries, local teams, partners, and industry experts in each area

Citrine Global’s vision is to become a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions that improves the health and quality of life of people worldwide.

