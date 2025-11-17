Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (CTGL) announces CEO Ora Elharar Soffer as a UVID 2025 keynote speaker and will showcase the SkyTech Replicator™ modular drone platform and SkyTech Center, Israel’s UAV hub

Washington, D.C./Tel Aviv, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp., DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), together with its Israeli subsidiary SkyTech Orion Ltd., is pleased to announce that Ora Elharar Soffer, the Company’s CEO & Chairwoman, will deliver a keynote address at UVID 2025, Israel’s premier conference for unmanned systems and drone technologies.

Ora Elharar Soffer will deliver a strategic keynote titled: From Innovation to Large-Scale Manufacturing of Drones in Multiple Locations Worldwide: The U.S.-Israel ‘Blue-and-White’ Vision for Next-Generation Unmanned Systems.

The keynote will outline SkyTech Orion’s multinational production and innovation ecosystem, engineered to support the rapidly expanding global demand for secure, Western-compliant unmanned systems, a market projected to reach millions of drone units annually in the coming decade.

In addition to the keynote address, SkyTech Orion will actively participate in the conference and present its breakthrough drone platforms at Booth 14, including the SkyTech Replicator™ modular drone platform and the national flagship initiative, the SkyTech Center, Israel’s National UAV and Drone Innovation & Manufacturing Hub.

SkyTech Replicator™ Modular Drone Platform

SkyTech Orion will showcase the SkyTech Replicator™, a revolutionary modular drone platform capable of rapidly transforming into multiple drone types and mission configurations using the Company’s proprietary Plug & Fly™ modular architecture.

The platform enables operators to reconfigure missions within seconds by swapping smart arms and payload modules, without tools, effectively enabling multiple drones from a single core unit.

Developed from inception with NDAA-compliant, U.S.-approved components, the SkyTech Replicator™ platform introduces a new paradigm for high-volume, distributed drone manufacturing across the United States, Israel, and strategic global production partners.

SkyTech Center: Israel’s National UAV Innovation & Manufacturing Hub

SkyTech Orion Ltd. will present the Company’s flagship national initiative: the SkyTech Center, Israel’s planned innovation, engineering, and large-scale manufacturing complex for UAV and drone systems, located in Yeruham – designated by the Government of Israel as “The Drone City.”

Supported by Israel’s Growth Administration and the Ministry of Economy, SkyTech Center aims to:

Build large-scale “Blue-and-White” drone production capacity

Strengthen domestic industry and global export potential

Enhance U.S.–Israel industrial and defence collaboration

Position Israel as a global leader in UAV and drone development, production, and deployment.

Invitation to Industry Partners

SkyTech Orion invites defence, industrial, government, and commercial partners to visit Booth 14 for discussions on collaboration, production integration, system interoperability, and joint development programs that will shape the future of global UAV and drone capabilities.

About Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (CTGL)

Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (CTGL) delivers end-to-end unmanned and drone defence solutions, from innovative modular drone platforms to advanced, scalable production and innovation centers designed to meet surging global demand for trusted, secure, and unrestricted unmanned systems.

A dual-nation structure company with a U.S. parent company and an Israeli subsidiary awarded a national flagship project to establish the SkyTech Center, the Company integrates American industrial scale and defence-grade manufacturing standards, Israeli engineering innovation, agility, and technological excellence, creating a powerful U.S.–Israel framework for developing, producing, and deploying next-generation unmanned systems for the United States, Israel, NATO, and allied markets worldwide.

