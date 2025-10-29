Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (OTCQB: CTGL) Participates at AUVSI Defense 2025 Held in Washington, D.C., Launching SkyTech Replicator™, A Revolutionary Modular Drone that Transforms into 4 Different Mission Drones

Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.; OTCQB: CTGL) is participating in the AUVSI - Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International Defense 2025 conference in Washington, D.C. this week, collaborating with defense and industry partners to advance autonomous systems across the U.S. industrial base.

At the conference, the company officially launched the SkyTech Replicator™ - a groundbreaking modular drone platform that delivers the capabilities of four mission drones and arrives ready to carry and use in a single tactical case.

Designed to dramatically reduce soldier-carried load, the Replicator™ enables rapid “Swap & Fly” reconfiguration ideal for modern multi-domain operations and is NDAA-compliant.

Held under the Chatham House Rule and open exclusively to U.S. and allied nation citizens, AUVSI Defense 2025 is the premier forum aligning DoD priorities with industry innovation. With $13.4 billion requested in FY26 for uncrewed and autonomous systems, including $9.4 billion for UAVs, the event underscores America’s urgent push to scale trusted autonomy across contested environments.

“The SkyTech Replicator™ redefines battlefield flexibility,” said Ms. Ora Elharar-Soffer, CEO, SkyTech Orion Global. “Instead of hauling four heavy, single-purpose drones, operators carry one modular Core Unit. By swapping Smart Arms™ and mission-optimized batteries, the system becomes Plug & Fly ready in seconds with no need for tools and delivers ISR, strike, lift, or loitering capabilities on demand. This is modularity that moves at the speed of combat.”

SkyTech Replicator™ Kit - Four Drones. One Case. Infinite Missions.

SkyTech Replicator™ Kit Components:

SkyTech Replicator Smart Core Unit™ - The Control & Electronics Hub.



Command module housing all flight control, power management, navigation, and communications systems. Connects instantly to Smart Arms and payloads via Smart Connector™ for rapid “Plug & Fly” deployment.

Light Smart Arms ™ for speed, ISR & light payloads (up to 0.5 kg / 1.1 Lbs.) Swappable batteries optimized for missions.

for speed, ISR & light payloads (up to 0.5 kg / 1.1 Lbs.) Swappable batteries optimized for missions. Endura Smart Arms™ for endurance, heavy lift & payloads (up to 2.5 kg / 5.5 Lbs.)

for endurance, heavy lift & payloads (up to 2.5 kg / 5.5 Lbs.) Battery Sets: Swappable batteries optimized for light/fast or heavy/endurance missions.

Swappable batteries optimized for light/fast or heavy/endurance missions. Modular Payloads: such as Day & Night cameras, cargo clips, and more.

With one compact kit, the operator can assemble 4 drones, each optimized for specific mission roles:

ISR Drone: A lightweight, high-speed drone for rapid Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

A lightweight, high-speed drone for rapid Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. Sting Drone: A fast, tactical drone for immediate precision strikes. (up to 0.5 kg / 1.1 Lbs.)

A fast, tactical drone for immediate precision strikes. (up to 0.5 kg / 1.1 Lbs.) Lift Drone: A heavy-lift, extended-range drone for cargo and logistics delivery. (up to 2.5 kg / 5.5 Lbs.)

A heavy-lift, extended-range drone for cargo and logistics delivery. (up to 2.5 kg / 5.5 Lbs.) Strike Drone: A high-power, long-endurance loitering munition missions. (up to 2.5 kg / 5.5 Lbs.)

Built on a sealed, ruggedized, cable-less architecture, the Replicator™ supports tool-less field maintenance and full customization per customer and regulatory requirements.

Visit us at AUVSI Defense 2025:

Event details: https://www.auvsi.org/events/auvsi-defense/sponsors/

About Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (OTCQB: CTGL)

Citrine Global Corp. (DBA SkyTech Orion Global Corp.) (OTCQB: CTGL) delivers end-to-end unmanned and drone defense solutions- from innovative modular drone platforms empowering soldiers in the field to advanced production and innovation centers with scalable manufacturing capacity, meeting the rapidly growing global demand for trusted, secure, and non-restricted unmanned systems and drone technologies.

A U.S. company with an Israeli subsidiary, SkyTech Orion Ltd., which was awarded a national flagship project by the Israeli Ministry of Economy to establish the SkyTech Center – a national hub for unmanned systems, drones, and advanced defense technologies – the company combines American industrial scale and defense standards with Israeli innovation and agility, creating a powerful dual-nation platform for the development, production, and deployment of next-generation unmanned systems and drones for the United States, Israel, NATO, and allied markets worldwide.

For media requests, please contact: info@skytech-global.com