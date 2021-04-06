Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

6 April 2021

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce allotments of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

Date Number of shares Average issue price per share 2 April 2021 1,486,693 59.63p 5 April 2021 1,065,707 58.83p Total 2,552,400

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2021.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 174,971,063 Ordinary Shares.