Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Vuzix Corporation in $97.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a leading securities and law firm, today announced that it represented Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: “VUZI”), a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets in a public offering of 4,768,293 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $20.50 per share, including 621,951 shares pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, were approximately $97.75 million.



BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group, LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, which was filed on February 2, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2021.

The Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP team was led by partners Gregory Sichenzia, Thomas A. Rose, Jeffrey Cahlon and law clerk Zachary Weiss.

