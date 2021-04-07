AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex
dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 7 April 2021. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 14 April 2021.

Dated: 7 April 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act