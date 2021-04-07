AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex

dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 7 April 2021. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 14 April 2021.

Dated: 7 April 2021

AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act