Vow ASA : Vow bags Safesteril contract for global food ingredients company

Vow ASA subsidiary ETIA has been awarded a contract to deliver a Safesteril® unit for sterilisation of paprika powder at a food processing facility in the US. The contract with a leading global food ingredients company is valued at around EUR 1.1 million.

The Safesteril® system will follow the US Food and Drugs Administration’s (FDA) standards and will ensure that the food ingredients produced are safe for human consumption.

“This important achievement by our ETIA team is a reminder of the versatility of our proprietary and patented Spirajoule technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications. It is also a reminder of our constant fight to reduce CO2 emissions by delivering electrical processes that substitute fossil fuel powered equipment for thermal processing,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

In Safesteril® systems, Vow’s patented Spirajoule electrical heating screw in combination with saturated steam removes pathogen and reduces the total amount of micro-organisms in the product. Since 2003, ETIA has delivered close to one hundred similar systems to customers all over the world, representing an important after-market potential for the company.

Vow’s Spirajoule technology is a core component in a wide range of other products and systems from Vow, including solutions which is used for valorisation of waste and production of CO2 neutral energy.

The food ingredients company that now becomes a customer of Vow has nearly 200 processing facilities in different verticals around the world. The companies are already exploring opportunities to deliver additional Safesteril® units to other facilities and potentially also broaden their co-operation to cover processing and generation of CO2 neutral energy from biowaste.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin – CEO

Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





