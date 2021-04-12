Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

April 12th, 2021

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2021/03/31		 

178,346,229		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 236,094,277

 

Number of voting rights: 236,094,277*

 

* Considering 0 treasury shares

 

 

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 356,678,604
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France		 

    

