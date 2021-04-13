Life Extension Launches B12 Elite

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support overall brain health at the cellular level, Life Extension has launched B12 Elite, which delivers two absorbable forms of vitamin B12. This formula is especially good news for vegetarians, since this vitamin primarily comes from animal sources in your diet, as well as the elderly, whose vitamin B levels naturally decline over time. Age-related vitamin B12 deficiencies can affect cognitive and overall health.

As Life Extension’s Director of Education Dr. Michael Smith explained, “Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in the health of your nervous system, dopamine levels in the brain, blood cells and even your DNA.” But because it’s water-soluble, it’s not easy for the body to absorb or store. “That’s why we use two active forms of vitamin B12 so that the body can make use of them right away,” he added.

Life Extension’s new formula uses two forms of vitamin B12, both chosen for their absorbability: adenosylcobalamin and methylcobalamin. A 2013 study published in Nutrient showed that adenosylcobalamin is an important participant in cellular energy metabolism. And in a 2019 article in Cell Research, the adenosylcobalamin form of vitamin B12 helped preserve brain function by preventing an enzyme, Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2), from depleting dopamine levels (a “feel good” neurotransmitter) available to the brain.

The methylcobalamin form of vitamin B12, on the other hand, helps inhibit excess levels of homocysteine. This is key for cognitive health and performance, because high homocysteine levels can affect the inner lining of blood vessels, where they may eventually affect brain tissue and overall well-being. “We chose these two forms of cobalamin to provide a comprehensive vitamin B12 supplement and support neuroprotection and overall whole-body health,” said Dr. Andrew G. Swick, Life Extension’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This represents another innovative addition to our brain and overall health supplement line.”

Life Extension’s B12 Elite comes in a gluten-free, vegetarian lozenge. For more information, visit, LifeExtension.com.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment