Solo.io Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of New CMO, Vice President of Sales

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the modern API infrastructure company delivering application networking from the edge to service mesh, today announced the appointment of Erik Frieberg as chief marketing officer and Barry Lieberman as vice president of sales. The new appointments come after the company unveiled several industry “first and only” product updates at SoloCon , the company’s community-driven conference. Solo.io announced the industry’s first fully managed Istio Service Mesh, Gloo Cloud, as well as new enhancements to Gloo Mesh, and Gloo Edge 2.0. These product advancements will further the enterprise adoption, application, and use of service mesh technologies within enterprises, helping companies reap the full benefits of their cloud investments.



These new executive appointments underscore Solo.io’s growth trajectory, as the company has also reported a 300+% increase in new customers , a $23 million Series B round of financing, a re-organized Gloo API Infrastructure Platform suite and product portfolio, as well as continual contributions to the cloud native community. The company also recently welcomed industry-recognized Istio expert Lin Sun to its team as its director of open source.

“Solo.io remains committed to helping our customers make the transformative leap to microservices — and we’re seeing ever-increasing demand for cloud native technologies and service mesh,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO, Solo.io. “We are always listening to our customers, working to deliver the product offerings they need to modernize their applications. We saw this recently, when we had more than 2,000 requests to take part in our Gloo Mesh Enterprise beta program. Erik and Barry bring a tremendous amount of strategic marketing and sales experience that will help in our ongoing conversations with companies as we work to predict, meet, and exceed customer demand.”

Erik Frieberg joins as CMO at Solo.io, bringing more than 25 years of experience in marketing, product management, and strategy roles. His technology areas of expertise include cloud, container infrastructure, application networking, systems management, and more. Frieberg joins the Solo.io team from open source infrastructure company Puppet, where he served as CMO and led marketing and communications initiatives. Before that, he worked as senior vice president of cloud, product, and integrated marketing at VMware. Previously, Frieberg was CMO at MongoDB, where he was responsible for all marketing and business development activities.

“It’s clear that Solo.io is the industry leader in service connectivity and API management — simplifying and unifying the configuration, operation, and visibility of distributed application operations,” said Frieberg. “I’m excited to join a team so committed to Istio service mesh innovation and industry-wide collaboration. I look forward to working closely with Idit, the product team, and sales to get the message out about Solo.io’s first-to-market product offerings and industry-leading projects.”

Barry Lieberman joins Solo.io as vice president of sales from API management company Apigee (part of Google Cloud), where he served as vice president of the business application platform business of Google Cloud. There, he led the customer and partner-facing teams that serve enterprises, mid-market customers, and small and mid-sized businesses. Previously, he served as Apigee’s vice president of worldwide sales/global go to market. Before that, Lieberman worked in sales leadership roles at Endeca and SuccessFactors.

“Solo.io’s customer win numbers speak for themselves, including 500+% bookings growth and a 125% net dollar growth in renewals. The company’s growth trajectory is undeniable, along with its contribution to cloud native innovation,” said Lieberman. “I look forward to applying my strategic sales experience to further expand Solo.io’s customer roster to empower even more companies in diverse industries to reap the benefits of cloud native technologies.”

Solo.io recently hosted its inaugural user conference, SoloCon , March 23-25. During the event, participants learned about cloud native technologies, engaged with experts, connected with peers, took part in hands-on workshops, and networked with other attendees. Featured topic areas included service mesh management (Istio, AWS App Mesh), WebAssembly (Wasm), and cloud-native API management. To view sessions and highlights: www.solo.io/solocon/ .

