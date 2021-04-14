AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The shareholders in AKVA group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General
Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CET) on Thursday 6 May 2021 in the company's
offices at Plogfabrikkvegen 11 in Klepp.
Please find enclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting in AKVA group ASA
including attendance form and proxy form, the Board's Statement on Management
Remuneration and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee.
The Annual Report 2020 has also been made available through a stock exchange
announcement sent 14.04.2021. The Annual Report 2020 is also available on the
group's website at
https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-information/annual-reports.
In accordance with the company's articles of association the Annual Report will
not be distributed in a hard copy. Stockholders who wish to receive the Annual
Report in a hard copy (paper) can request this by sending an e-mail to
investorrelations@akvagroup.com.
The documents related to the Annual General Meeting are made available on the
group's website at https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/general-meeting.
Dated: 14 April 2021
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
