AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The shareholders in AKVA group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General

Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CET) on Thursday 6 May 2021 in the company's

offices at Plogfabrikkvegen 11 in Klepp.

Please find enclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting in AKVA group ASA

including attendance form and proxy form, the Board's Statement on Management

Remuneration and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual Report 2020 has also been made available through a stock exchange

announcement sent 14.04.2021. The Annual Report 2020 is also available on the

group's website at

https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-information/annual-reports .

In accordance with the company's articles of association the Annual Report will

not be distributed in a hard copy. Stockholders who wish to receive the Annual

Report in a hard copy (paper) can request this by sending an e-mail to

investorrelations@akvagroup.com.

The documents related to the Annual General Meeting are made available on the

group's website at https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/general-meeting .

Dated: 14 April 2021

AKVA group ASA

