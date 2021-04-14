Hexatronic Group publishes its annual report for 202

English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Press Release April 14, 2021

Hexatronic Group publishes its annual report for 2020

Hexatronics' annual report for 2020 is available on the company website: https://group.hexatronic.com .

A printed version can be ordered from May 1, 2021, via ekonomi@hexatronic.com .

Gothenburg, April 14, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com .

