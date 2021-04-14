Hexatronic Group publishes its annual report for 202

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360
Press Release April 14, 2021
Hexatronic Group publishes its annual report for 2020
Hexatronics' annual report for 2020 is available on the company website: https://group.hexatronic.com.
A printed version can be ordered from May 1, 2021, via ekonomi@hexatronic.com.
Gothenburg, April 14, 2021
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
