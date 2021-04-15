Super League Gaming Announces Partnerships for Over-the-Top Content Distribution

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today a slate of content distribution partnerships that continues to expand the Company’s existing audience reach. Following on viewership growth of more than 1,500% in 2020 to two billion views of its on-demand and live streamed programming, these partnerships reflect increased interest in, and monetization potential from, the company’s video content, which soon will be available across numerous additional services and platforms.



The expansion into OTT includes partnerships with the following companies:

Tempo Storm: A veteran esports organization soon launching a dedicated channel for premium episodic shows focused on interactivity and the communities that make gaming so unique.

Harena Data: The esports community aggregator and media distributor that will be launching Pixls, a gaming and entertainment OTT with primary distribution in out-of-home destinations such as restaurants, family entertainment centers, cruise ships, and more.

Aggregated Media: An esports journalism and video game culture content aggregator and media company launching its flagship esports OTT, A8 Esports, in 13 countries in May.

Mobcrush: a live streaming technology platform with an OTT featuring recasts of live content streamed by Mobcrush creators on XumoTV (channel 302) and RAD.

“The growth of Super League’s content business is fueled by two energizing sources – the talented, passionate producers on our team and the players and creators within our community,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League Gaming. “We’re thrilled to be working with such a diverse collection of partners who believe that our video programming can contribute to the success of their OTT channels.”

“The partnership with Super League Gaming will allow us to capture a new segment of fans that craves gaming content while we continue to pursue our mission of bringing Tempo’s premium original titles to gaming’s most passionate participants,” said Noah Kline, Chief Revenue Officer, Tempo.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

SLG@gatewayir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2020, including the possibility that the expected benefits, including those that may be related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated March 9, 2021, by and between Super League Gaming, Inc. and Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.