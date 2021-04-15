Servus Credit Union climbs to #2 in Canada on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2021, ranking second among Canadian banks and climbing up from fifth on the same list in 2020.



“It’s an honour to be recognized on this list once again, especially in the number two spot,” said Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “We have something special to offer with a deep commitment to our members. It’s extremely validating to see that our noble purpose of shaping member financial fitness, and our humble beginnings of Albertans coming together to innovate and help each other is seen to set us apart amongst other financial institutions.”

The ranking is based on results from surveys completed by Forbes’ partner, Statista, which asked customers for their opinions on their banking relationships. Responses were evaluated on criteria such as general satisfaction, trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Amanda LeNeve

Manager, Media & Member Engagement

Servus Credit Union

T: 587.920.9158

Email: amanda.leneve@servus.ca

www.facebook.com/servuscu

www.twitter.com/servuscu