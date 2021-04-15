US Capital Global Securities Launches $500 Million Rated Life Insurance-Linked Bond Offering

San Francisco, California, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, in association with Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND), is offering to eligibleinvestors an investment opportunity of up to $500 million in life insurance-linked bonds.

Headquartered in Provo, Utah, Sundance Strategies, Inc. is acting as lead advisor in originating specific portfolios of life insurance policies that are tailored to meet the needs of these life insurance-linked bonds and creating the structured finance techniques and proprietary analytics to structure bond issuances.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce the launch of this $500 million rated life insurance-linked bond offering in partnership with US Capital Global Securities,” said Kraig Higginson, Executive Chairman at Sundance Strategies. “Sundance Strategies is at an inflection point in its forward strategy, and this bond offering will serve as a significant catalyst in pursuing our vision for the company as a market leader in the life insurance-linked securities industry.”

Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global, said: “The life settlements market is growing as an alternative asset class amongst policyholders and investors seeking favorable returns in a low-interest environment. We have established a special purpose vehicle for this $500 million bond offering. If you are interested in this asset class, the opportunity to participate in this offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND) was established in 2013 by industry veterans with decades of experience in the US Life Settlements space. Sundance Strategies has assembled a very seasoned and experienced management team from not only the Life Settlement marketplace, but from other areas such as Financial Services, Retail, and Technology. As a professional services provider, Sundance Strategies uses best practices to advise on selecting specific portfolios of life insurance policies that are tailored to meet the needs of bond issuers and bond investors. The strategy includes advising on the acquisition of life insurance portfolios, then using common structured finance techniques and proprietary analytics to structure bond issuances, including principal protected bonds. Sundance Strategies’ goal is to deliver long-term value and profitability to shareholders by growing the company’s asset base and paying dividends to its shareholders. www.sundancestrategies.com



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, Vice President, at frank@uscgsecurities.com or call +1 415-889-1047.

