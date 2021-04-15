ROHM Unveils 32bit D/A Converter IC for Hi-Fi Audio Equipment

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the new BD34301EKV, a 32bit D/A converter IC designed for high fidelity audio equipment, capable of high-resolution playback of audio sources. ROHM also offers BD34301EKV-EVK-001 evaluation boards for testing the new IC’s performance (available via distributor channels).

Designed to maximally extract and convert high resolution audio data to analog, audio DAC chips are one of the most important components for determining the quality in audio equipment. Leveraging 50 years of expertise in developing audio ICs, it allowed ROHM to establish ‘sound quality design technology’ capable of extracting the full amount of information from sound sources and offer products that deliver superior sound quality, including sound processor and power management ICs.

The BD34301EKV DAC chip, developed as part of ROHM’s high-grade MUS-IC™ series representing the pinnacle of audio ICs, emphasizes spatial reverberation, quietness, and dynamic range, which are qualities important for reproducing classical music. Original sound quality design technology makes it possible to successfully reproduce the target sound quality by incorporating a circuit in the signal processing block to check audio quality. At the same time, class-leading low noise and distortion (130dB SN ratio, -115dB THD+N) provide the high performance demanded by high fidelity audio equipment. The customizable digital filter – a key function of the digital signal processing circuit – supports the creation of the ideal sound sought by audio equipment manufacturers.

The BD34301EKV chip has been adopted by LUXMAN CORPORATION – a renowned manufacturer of high-end audio equipment – for the digital circuitry of their flagship model SACD/CD player, the D-10X. Masakazu Nagatsuma, Director and General Manager of the Development department at LUXMAN, praised the performance and sound quality of the BD34301EKV from the development stage: "The sound is natural and flat across the audio spectrum, making it easy to listen to for extended periods of time."

Specifications and Sales Information

- Part No.: BD34301EKV

- No. of Outputs: 2ch

- Resolution: 32bit

- Sampling Frequency: 32kHz to 768kHz

- S/N Ratio: 130dB (typ.)

- THD+N: -115dB (typ.)

- DSD Clock: 2.8MHz, 5.6MHz, 11.2MHz, 22.4MHz

- Digital FIR Filter: Preset, Custom, External

- Package: HTQFP64BV

Pricing

$80.5 USD/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Availability

In mass production. An evaluation board (BD34301EKV-EVK-001) is also available, together with samples, through online distributors.

Evaluation Board

- Sales Launch Date: Available now

- Evaluation Board Part No: BD34301EKV-EVK-001

- Availability: Digi-key, Mouser, Farnell

- Support Page: https://www.rohm.com/products/audio-video/audio-converters/audio-dacs/bd34301ekv-product/documents

For additional details, please view the presentation: https://www.rohm.com/documents/11303/8975088/Introduction_NewReleaseBD34301EKV-e.pdf

About LUXMAN’s D-10X SACD/CD Player

LUXMAN's new flagship SACD/CD player, the D-10X, builds on the outstanding heritage of our acclaimed D-08u, adding more playback capabilities, the latest conversion technology, robustly reinforced mechanics and a refined analog output stage. In addition to LxDTM-i, the LUXMAN original Disc Transport Mechanism (improved), and ODNF-u, Only Distortion Negative Feedback (ultimate), the unit has a fully balanced output amplifier section. The heart of the digital circuitry utilizes dually configured ROHM BD34301EKV D/A converter ICs. For more information, please refer to LUXMAN's D-10X product page. http://www.luxman.com/product/detail.php?id=37

