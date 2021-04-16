English French

Clermont-Ferrand, April 16, 2021

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the

Annual shareholders meeting of Michelin of May 21, 2021

The shareholders of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin are hereby informed that the Annual Shareholders Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors and without shareholders in physical attendance, at 9:00 am (CEST) on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters:

23, place des Carmes-Déchaux, Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme), France.

As of the date of the Notice of Meeting, French government measures restricting movement and gatherings were in place for public health reasons. These prevailing measures prevent shareholders from attending the Shareholders’ Meeting in person, notably in light of the number of people who usually attend such meetings.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a Notice of Meeting by mail or electronically for those having opted for the electronic invitation. This document includes the voting form, the agenda of the Meeting, the resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of shareholders, a presentation of the objectives of each resolution, and practical information for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights.

The above document, together with the notice of meeting published within the regulatory deadline in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, are available on the corporate website: https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/shareholders-general-meeting/ . Shareholders may also consult all of the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code by visiting the above website or the Company's headquarters, or by requesting a copy from the Company.

Michelin would also like to remind its shareholders that they can follow the Meeting, which will be broadcast live via video conference on www.michelin.com ; ask questions in real time on the day of the event, via the dedicated e-mail address: questionAG@michelin.com , indicating their last name, first name and Michelin ID. This email address will be available from May 21, 2021 at 9:00 am and until the beginning of the discussion session (approximately at 10:20 am).

Pursuant to Article 8 of Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Managers have appointed two scrutineers from among the ten shareholders that, to the Company’s knowledge on the date of the Notice of Meeting, hold the largest number of voting rights, are able to attend the Shareholders Meeting, and accept this role. They are the following two companies: DNCA Finance and Mage Invest.

Agenda

Financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2021: Monday, April 26, 2021* Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 21, 2021 Ex-dividend date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Payment date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Results for the six months ending June 30, 2021: Monday, July 26, 2021* Financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2021: Monday, October 25, 2021*

*After close of trading

Investor Relations







Édouard de Peufeilhoux

+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73

edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com







Humbert de Feydeau

+33 (0) 6 82 22 39 78

humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com







Pierre Hassaïri

+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81

pierre.hassairi@michelin.com Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com







Clémence Rodriguez

+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11

clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en .

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

Attachment