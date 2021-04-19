Hopebridge Continues Pediatric Autism Therapy Center Expansion in Arizona

Indianapolis, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing need for autism services in Arizona, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is expanding its innovative interdisciplinary care across the state. As one of the largest autism therapy networks in the nation backed by more than fifteen years of experience, Hopebridge is increasing its presence to 12 locations in Arizona. These new centers are located in Flagstaff, Mesa, North Tucson, Phoenix Central, Surprise and Tempe.

“We recognize that there continues to be a great need for autism services in Arizona,” said Chris Sutton, Hopebridge VP of Marketing and Business Development. “These new centers will provide hundreds of families with faster access to autism diagnostics and our 360 Care services, all closer to home. Every moment counts, and we’re dedicated to helping children live their best lives.”

Hopebridge centers in Arizona will ensure hundreds of children touched by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental delays will have the chance to receive the life-changing care they need, beginning with diagnostic assessments and applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy). Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic and ABA evaluations at all centers.

Additionally, the new Hopebridge Arizona centers will ultimately create more than 300 new jobs throughout the state to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

Hopebridge offers a unique, interdisciplinary approach, Hopebridge360TM, which allows the team to create personalized plans of care aimed at meeting the needs of each child through diagnostics, applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Hopebridge’s individualized center-based care offers a wide range of benefits to Arizona’s families living with autism, including:

Diagnostic and ABA evaluations scheduled – Now Scheduling!

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

Interdisciplinary collaboration between ABA, occupational and speech therapists

A full-service insurance support team to help families navigate coverage options

Parent training and education to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

“Our 360 Care model places early intervention and early diagnosis at the forefront, so we can equip families with the services they need to succeed sooner,” said Dr. Adam Hahs, Hopebridge VP of Clinical Services. “Our growing team of interdisciplinary therapists receive the highest level of training, supervision and collaboration, so we can provide the utmost clinical quality to families in Arizona.”

The six new centers serving Arizona are now accepting appointments for diagnostic evaluations:

Hopebridge also operates centers in Gilbert, Glendale, Litchfield Park, North Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson East. To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

